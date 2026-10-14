Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge Returns to North Port October 16–18
Image: City of Busan
Dine & Drink

Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge Returns to North Port October 16–18

By Haps Staff

The 2026 Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge will take place from October 16 to 18 at the North Port landmark site, bringing together eight local breweries for three days of beer tastings, competitions, food and live entertainment.

Organized by Busan Metropolitan City, the annual event has been held since 2018 to support the local craft beer industry and provide opportunities for small businesses to reach new customers.

This year’s festival will feature eight Busan-based breweries: Wildcat Brewing, Gorilla Brewing, Colored, Tumbrau, Praha Craft Brewery, Hursimchung Bräu, Busan Beer and Hug Us.

One of the main attractions will be the Busan Craft Beer Competition, where participating breweries will compete for the festival’s top award.

Winners will be determined through a combination of evaluations by a public judging panel known as the Viking Judges, assessments by three beer and food experts, and sales performance during the event.

The winning brewery will be announced on October 18 and presented with a winner’s certificate.

Beyond the beer competition, visitors can explore a food zone featuring 15 local businesses and a flea market with another 15 vendors.

Interactive activities will include craft beer glass miniature-making workshops and an AI photo booth. A central picnic area will also be available for families and groups to relax while enjoying the festival atmosphere.

Live entertainment is scheduled throughout the three-day event.

YouTube creator Youth Desk will perform on Friday, October 16, followed by singer Cyberger on Saturday, October 17.

The final day, Sunday, October 18, will feature a cheerleading performance by the Lotte Giants cheering squad and a set by DJ Subin.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through the Catchtable app under the Catch Exclusive section or at the festival’s on-site ticket booths.

Early-bird tickets cost 12,000 won, while Viking Judges tickets, which allow visitors to participate in the public judging process, are priced at 20,000 won.

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Haps Staff
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