Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge Takes Place This Weekend

By Haps Staff

The 2023 Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge is taking place from August 18th to 20th, a dynamic event taking place at the Busan Cinema Center.

This year’s festivities comprise a rich blend of programs, including craft beer evaluations, showcases, movie screenings, pop-up stores, and aquatic-themed exhibitions.

The Busan Craft Beer event not only bolsters local businesses but also offers citizens a delightful midsummer gathering. The festival aims to amplify Busan Craft Beer companies’ capabilities and establish new outlets, fostering small businesses and enhancing community spirit.

The event’s hub, the Cinema Center outdoor plaza, will host diverse attractions like opening ceremonies, craft beer evaluations, and creative showcases. Moreover, Busan’s support projects are spotlighted through innovative pop-up stores, a promising industry flea market, and interactive experience booths.

An integral facet of the event is the craft beer evaluation meeting, where expert screenings on the 19th and general audience evaluations from the 18th to the 20th culminate in the selection of the best beer of the year. The winning company receives honors and recognition at an awards ceremony held on a special stage at the Busan Cinema Center.

Notably, this year’s collaboration between the Busan Economic Promotion Agency and the Busan Cinema Center promises a fusion of pleasure and excitement, offering visitors a range of experiences and delectable treats.

In addition, side events feature Busan’s support projects, showcasing small business goods in promoting/selling pop-up stores and a flea market focused on companion animal-related industries.

The event also hosts engaging experience booths, from crafting rings to making pizzas.

A highlight includes a special exhibition spotlighting specialized seafood products, aiming to boost confidence in local seafood amidst concerns about water discharge from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Beyond this, the festival provides an opportunity for citizens to savor both culture and craft beer as they enjoy movie screenings in the atmospheric halls, encapsulating the essence of a Busan midsummer night.

