Busan Creates a Cultural Space to Support the Busan World Expo 2030 Bid in North Port

The city of Busan will install a sculpture wishing to host the Expo in North Port, the site of the 2030 Busan World Expo, and create a cultural space to support its bid for the event.

The North Port is the site of the potential 2030 Busan World Expo and is an area where the BIE inspection team will conduct an on-site inspection in the future. The city plans to create a space to support the Expo here to express citizens’ aspiration and will to host the 2030 Busan World Expo and to publicize the strong will to host the Expo.

On the 1st, the city installed the ‘EXPO 2030 Busan’ sculpture, which is 21m wide and 2m long. The sculpture was first introduced at the Haeundae Beach Sand Festival, and even at that time, it gained a lot of popularity by citizens taking pictures in front of the sculpture.

In particular, this sculpture created ‘EXPO’ as an optical illusion, giving families, lovers, and friends who visited Haeundae Beach a pleasant experience of putting ‘EXPO’ together like a puzzle. In addition, a photo zone was created with the sculpture and the sea in the background, allowing citizens to feel the happiness of everyday life at Haeundae Beach.

The city plans to use the place where the sculpture is installed as a cultural space to support the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo so that it can be used as a gathering place or destination for events hosted by districts and counties related to the bid of the Expo and events involving citizens.

At the Busan Port Festival to be held on the 2nd and 3rd of next month, an event using the expo sculptures is being prepared so that citizens can experience and enjoy the expo site together.