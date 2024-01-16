Busan Creates “Life-friendly Forests” Around the City

The city of Busan has completed the creation of gardens in public facilities including Busan Comprehensive Bus Terminal, Citizen Park Visitor Center, and the Suyeong and Dongnae subway stations.

The indoor garden project is a joint initiative by the city, Busan Facilities Corporation, and Busan Transportation Corporation. It aims to provide green resting spaces using public facilities.

These living-close forests offer benefits such as reducing fine dust, improving air quality, and providing green spaces, thereby offering a pleasant indoor environment for the citizens.

The city, with a national budget support of 1.4 billion won from the Korea Forest Service, planted 34,180 trees and flowers in a 101 square meters horizontal garden and a 604 square meter vertical garden using walls and columns.