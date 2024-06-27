Busan Creates The Nation’s First Safety Complex For Single Households

The city of Busan has created the nation’s first safety complex for single households in Namsan-dong, Geumjeong-gu.

The safety complex is designed to provide a safe residential environment for single households, especially women, who are vulnerable to crimes such as stalking and home invasion.

The safety complex incorporates crime prevention environmental design techniques, including entrance control systems, security screens, surveillance cameras (CCTV), and sensor lights, to ensure safety.

For the creation of the first safety complex, the city developed a project plan, Busan Urban Corporation acquired the building through a multi-family purchase lease project, and the Busan Design Promotion Agency carried out facility improvement projects incorporating crime prevention environmental design.