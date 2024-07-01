Image: Busan Cultural Center
Busan Cultural Center Presents “400 Years of Western Art: From Monet to Warhol” Exhibition

Busan Cultural Center, in collaboration with Gaudium Associates, will host the exhibition “400 Years of Western Art, Read through Masterpieces: From Monet to Andy Warhol” from today through October 27.

Featuring 143 works from the Johannesburg Art Gallery and the National Gallery of South Africa, this is Busan’s first major masterpiece exhibition since 2011.

The exhibition spans nine sections, covering 17th-century Dutch Golden Age art, Victorian-era British Pre-Raphaelite and Romanticism, Barbizon School masterpieces, Impressionism, Post-Impressionism, Nabis, Cubism, and 20th-century British and American contemporary art.

Highlights include works by renowned artists such as William Turner, Gustave Courbet, John Everett Millais, Edgar Degas, Paul Cézanne, Vincent Van Gogh, Paul Signac, Pierre Bonnard, Edouard Vuillard, Maurice Denis, Henri Matisse, and Pablo Picasso. Noteworthy pieces include Turner’s “Hammerstein at Andernach,” Courbet’s “Etretat Chalk Cliffs,” Degas’ “Two Dancers,” Cézanne’s “The Bathers,” and Van Gogh’s “Portrait of an Old Man.”

The exhibition also includes works by 20th-century contemporary artists such as Francis Bacon, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and David Hockney. Picasso is prominently featured with four prints and one pastel painting from his later years.

Additionally, African artists’ works, rarely seen, are on display, enriching the exhibition’s diversity.

Tickets can be purchased online through Kakao, Naver, Ticket Link, and the Busan Cultural Center website, or on-site.

Prices are 20,000 won for adults, 16,000 won for middle and high school students, and 12,000 won for children aged three and above.

The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for Mondays.

