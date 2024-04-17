Busan Cultural Center to Host ‘2024 Citizen Rooftop Festival’ on Fridays

The Busan Cultural Center will hold the ‘2024 Citizen Rooftop Festival’ every Friday from the 26th to May 17th at the Citizen Hall Outdoor Plaza.

The Citizen Rooftop Festival is a representative citizen participation outdoor festival of the Busan Cultural Center, held annually since 2017.

It provides a stage for local artists and presents wonderful performances for citizens during lunchtime.

This year’s festival will kick off on the 26th with performances by the Busan City Gugak Orchestra and the popera duet La Luce.