Busan Cultural Center to Host Busking Events This Weekend

Haps Staff

The Busan Cultural Center will hold the second preliminary stage of the first Busan Busking Festa on Saturday and Sunday this week as well as the following Saturday.

In the second stage, 18 of the 127 teams that applied for participation from all over the country will participate.

The 18 teams have gotten to the preliminary round, winning through the competition rate of 7 to 1 during the first document and video screening.

The second stage will be held at 3 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at Gwangalli Beach and at 4 p.m. next Saturday at Seomyeon Youth Street.

