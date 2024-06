The Busan Cultural Center will hold a replica exhibition of the Austrian painter Gustav Klimt (1862-1908), who flourished in the 19th and 20th centuries, at the Busan Citizens’ Hall from July 5 to August 11.

This exhibition will feature over 50 representative works by Klimt, including “The Kiss” and “Judith.”

The exhibited works are specially made replicas with restored brush strokes and colors, allowing visitors to experience the original’s impact.