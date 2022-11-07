“Busan Cultural Heritage Experience Tour” to Run Saturday’s in November

A cultural heritage experience tour program will be held every Saturday from November 12 to 26 as a pilot project to discover tourism content using Busan’s tangible and intangible cultural assets.

This project was selected and promoted by the Cultural Heritage Administration’s regional intangible heritage protection support project, and it was prepared as a half-day time to feel the charm of Busan’s cultural assets by combining performances and experiences of intangible cultural assets and tours of tangible cultural assets.

The experiential tourism program begins with the assembly at Busan Station and transfers by bus to visit an intangible cultural asset performance at Dadaepo Beach Plaza (Busan Gobundori Geollip on the 12th, Dadaepo Furisori on the 19th, and Sahabangahsori on the 26th), the Molundae Cultural Heritage Tour, and the Hwahyejang at Dadaepo Folk Art Center traditional leather shoe making experience.

Anyone interested in cultural properties can participate for free. Applications for participation will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis from November 7th, and you can apply online (Korean only) or by selecting the desired participation date.