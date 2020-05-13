NewsBusan News

Busan Customs Nab Biggest Seizure of Cigarettes Being Smuggled Into Southeast Asia

BeFM News

Customs officials have confiscated 2.8 billion won worth of domestic cigarettes being attempted to be smuggled into Southeast Asia disguised as transshipment cargo.

Busan Main Customs said yesterday that they have arrested and detained an individual for alleged violation of the Additional Punishment Law on Specific Crimes.

Customs is also tracking the accomplice of the suspect.

The suspect is accused of smuggling 640,000 packs of domestic cigarettes worth 2.8 billion won in transshipment cargo to countries in Southeast Asia such as Vietnam and Thailand through China via Busan Port.

640,000 packs of domestic cigarettes have been the largest ever seized by the Busan Customs.

All seized cigarettes will be incinerated.

A customs official said, “Keen attention is being made at smuggling attempts including domestic tobacco during the economic difficulties caused by the recent COVID-19,” and added that they plan to continue the crackdown on the collection and analysis of smuggling information.”

blank
Busan Customs Nab Biggest Seizure of Cigarettes Being Smuggled Into Southeast Asia

Travel

