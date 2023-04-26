‘Busan Dance Festival’ Finals Takes Place Saturday

The final event of the ‘Busan Dance Festival’, which filled the streets of Seomyeon for a month in April, will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 5:00 pm at Seomyeon Norimaru.

‘Busan Dance Festival’ is the first event planned this year by combining ‘Street Dance’, which is rapidly emerging as a representative youth culture content.

On the weekends of the 1st and 2nd weeks of April, starting with a 1:1 battle (individual) on the streets of Seomyeon, the atmosphere of the event was heightened by selecting winners in four categories: b-boying, freestyle, hip-hop, and waacking.

On April 15th, at the Dance Championship finals held at the Seomyeon Esports Stadium, 25 teams who passed the online preliminaries competed vigorously to determine the final 15 teams.

In the final event held on April 29th at Seomyeon Norimaru, 15 teams that advanced through fierce preliminary and final rounds will compete for the winner’s place.

Mnet Streetman Fighter winners and participants, Just Jerk (Young J, J Ho, S1) and Ted (How’s the leader) will attend as judges to celebrate and select the best street dancer.

A total of 30 million won in prize money will be awarded to the winner of this competition (Dance Championship: 1st place 10 million won, 2nd place 5 million won, 3rd place 3 million won; 1:1 Battle: 1st place 3 million won in each of the 4 dance categories ).

After the final event, a networking event and street dance camp with camp participants confirmed through the Busan Dance Festival website (www.dance.busan.com), will take place with event winners and participants at Seomyeon Sangsangmadang until April 30. It goes on. More details about the event can be found on the Busan Dance Festival website.

The city plans to review follow-up support measures to produce and distribute music videos for the final winners and provide opportunities such as a stage for the winners to continue performing.