Busan Data Week Gets Underway Today at BEXCO

Busan Technopark is set to host the highly anticipated ‘Busan Data Week 2023’ at the BEXCO Convention Hall for two days, starting from 1:30 pm today.

This event aims to promote the local data industry and enhance the ecosystem by exploring future development directions amidst the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

With the theme of ‘innovative growth through data-based digital transformation’, the conference will feature renowned domestic and international experts and scholars in the digital transformation and data fields.

They will share insights into the latest trends in the data industry, discuss strategies to navigate the era of data-based digital civilization, and tackle challenges posed by super-giant artificial intelligence (AI).

Notable participants include industry leaders like Daewoong Ha, General Product Manager of Toss, and Chairman Seok Chang-gyu of Webcash Group.

The event will comprise keynote speeches, subsections, and workshops, providing practical knowledge and fostering discussions on digital transformation, big data, and AI.

Busan’s emergence as a digital transformation city and its high ranking in the ‘World Smart City Index Evaluation’ demonstrate its commitment to driving the region’s digital innovation.

The event’s organizers hope that Busan Data Week will accelerate the digital transformation journey and propel the city forward in its bid to host the World Expo.

Participation is open to anyone involved in the data industry and digital transformation, including interested citizens who can register on the ‘Busan Data Week’ website.