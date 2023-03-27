Busan Decks Out its Tourism Facilities to Promote World Expo Bid

Busan’s representative tourist facilities, Songdo Maritime Cable Car and Haeundae Blue Line Park are carrying out the ‘Boogiho Campaign’ to add enthusiasm to attract the Busan World Expo 2030.

The city will first produce and operate 20 cabins of the Songdo Marine Cable Car and 20 sky capsules of the Haeundae Blue Line Park as ‘Bugiho’ to support the Busan World Expo 2030 for about three months until June 30.

To emphasize the meaning that the 2030 Busan World Expo will be Korea’s first world exposition, a total of nine Korean design elements were added to the wrapping design, with the ‘flower palanquin’ design as the main axis.

Along with the operation of the ‘Boogiho’, the city will intensively carry out a campaign to attract domestic and foreign tourists for about a month as part of the ‘Boogiho Campaign’. This campaign will be promoted by the Korea Tourism Organization and will be launched nationwide.

The campaign is attracting both online and offline through the Boogiho certification event (March 24-April 30), Busan World Expo 2030 cheering comment event (March 24-April 30), and the operation of a Boogiho publicity booth (April 1-April 9).

In preparation for the on-site inspection by the International Exposition Organization (BIE) in early April, this campaign aims to create a cheering atmosphere for the Busan World Expo 2030 targeting domestic and foreign tourists and heightening the enthusiasm for attracting the event.

All of the collaborating organizations agreed that they should work together to create a supportive atmosphere ahead of the on-site inspection of the International Exhibition Organization.