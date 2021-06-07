Busan Design Week 2021 to be Held Next Week

2021 Busan Design Week, the only design exhibition in Busan, will be held from June 17 to 20 at the 2nd Exhibition Hall in BEXCO.

Busan Design Week is jointly hosted by the Busan Design Promotion Agency, which leads the development of the design industry in the Busan region, Design House, which has been hosting the Seoul Design Festival for the past 20 years, and KNN, the representative broadcaster of Busan and Gyeongnam.

In this exhibition, you can meet designs from various fields, such as contemporary design, a brand exhibition, creative and sensuous product designs, sustainable designs that consider the environment, and graphic designs that shows visual identity.

In particular, through the ‘Makers in Busan’ special pavilion, which introduces creative and sensual designers and local brands in Busan and Gyeongnam, the strength of the local design industry will be showcased.

In addition to the exhibition of the winning works of the Busan International Design Award (IBDA), the General Assembly of the World Design Week Federation (WDW) will be held remotely, which is expected to be a good opportunity to promote Busan Design Week to the world.

In addition, various special exhibitions such as ‘City Project; Seoul’, which showcase various works of designer works, vintage collections, and Seoul as the theme, can be held together, and events such as ‘Asia Hotel Art Fair’ and ‘Busan Global Design Forum’ are also held together. can be seen

“We will operate Busan Design Week so that it can grow into a global event where companies and designers of various nationalities can interact with each other, starting with Busan, a cultural city that leads design trends,” said Kim Seong-hyeon, Global Cooperation TF Team Leader.