2023 Busan Design Week, the only design exhibition in Busan, will be held from June 22 to 25 at BEXCO.

Event Information

Period: Through Sunday

Venue: BEXCO

Tickets: 10,000 won

Hours of Operation:

Jun. 22-24, 10:30-18:00/ June 25 10:30-17:00

Website: www.designweek.co.kr