Image: Seogu District Office
TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: 10 Safe Tourist Destinations to Safely Spend Your Summer Vacation

Haps Staff

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization has selected 10 safe tourist destinations for visitors to safely spend their summer vacation.

Safe tourist destinations were selected based on a number of factors including safety and quarantine management, tour attractions, and product development potential.

The 10 destinations include:

  1. Andersen Fairy Tale Hill in Gijang-gun
  2. Oryukdo Skywalk in Nam-gu
  3. Dongnae-eupseong Fortress in Dongnae-gu
  4. Hocheon Village in Busanjin-gu
  5. Eulsuk Island Dulle-gil in Saha-gu
  6. Seongjigok Reservoir in Busanjin-gu
  7. Seongigok Suwonji in Saha-gu
  8. Gwangalli SUP ZONE in Suyeong-gu
  9. Songdo Yonggung Bridge in Seo-gu
  10. Songjeong Beach in Haeundae-gu

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
20 ° C
20 °
18.1 °
77 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Thu
22 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 