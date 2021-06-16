Busan Destinations: 10 Safe Tourist Destinations to Safely Spend Your Summer Vacation

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization has selected 10 safe tourist destinations for visitors to safely spend their summer vacation.
Safe tourist destinations were selected based on a number of factors including safety and quarantine management, tour attractions, and product development potential.
The 10 destinations include:
- Andersen Fairy Tale Hill in Gijang-gun
- Oryukdo Skywalk in Nam-gu
- Dongnae-eupseong Fortress in Dongnae-gu
- Hocheon Village in Busanjin-gu
- Eulsuk Island Dulle-gil in Saha-gu
- Seongjigok Reservoir in Busanjin-gu
- Seongigok Suwonji in Saha-gu
- Gwangalli SUP ZONE in Suyeong-gu
- Songdo Yonggung Bridge in Seo-gu
- Songjeong Beach in Haeundae-gu