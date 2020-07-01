TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: 10 “Untact” Locations Selected by the KTO

Haps Staff

The Korea Tourism Organization and the Regional Tourism Organization Council, which is composed of seven regional tourism organizations (RTO), selected the nation’s ‘100 Untouched Tourist Destinations’ to help citizens travel leisurely and safely.

Each of the recommended local tourist attractions was determined by reviewing the standard requirements such as tourist attractions that are not well-known in the past, individual travel and family-themed tourist destinations, outdoor tourist destinations, and tourist attractions that practice distance travel by limiting the number of visitors.

“Untact” a term coined for non-face-to-face contact.

Busan’s 10 locations include:

Hwangnyeong Mountain

Dadaepo Beach

Amir Park, Yeongdo-gu

Anderson Fairy Tale Village, Gijang-gun

Healing Forest, Gijang-gun

Hoedong Resevoir, Geunjeong-gu

Daejeo Ecological Park, Gangseo-gu

Gudeok Park, Seo-gu

Jangsan Mountain

Peace Park, Nam-gu

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Busan’s Beaches Begin Summer Operations Today, Here’s What to Expect

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will start its summer season operations campaign on everyday life quarantine today for visitors flocking to the beaches and parks.
Read more
Local Destinations

Despite Festival Cancelation, People Are Still Flocking to See the Hydrangeas at Taejeongdae

Haps Staff -
Though Busan’s Yeongdo-gu office and the promotion committee canceled the Taejongdae Hydrangea Festival, many locals are still coming to see the beautiful hydrangea flowers.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

2020 Boryeong Mud Festival Replaced With Online Event this Year

Haps Staff -
The very popular Boryeong Mud Festival will be replaced with an online event this year.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Songdo’s New Yonggung Suspension Bridge

Haps Staff -
Recently opened, the Songdo Yonggung Suspension Bridge completed the final restoration project at Songdo Beach.
Read more
Business Spotlight

Busan City Bus Tours Offering Discounted Tickets Until July 19

Haps Staff -
The Busan Tourism Organization has announced that they will be offering discounted tickets on Busan City Bus Tours until July 19th.
Read more
Travel

JR Kyushu Queen Beetle Launched, Will Provide Service Between Busan and Fukuoka

Haps Staff -
The JR Kyushu Queen Beetle which will provide service between Fukuoka and Busan has been launched.
Read more

The Latest

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky Exhibit Begins Tomorrow

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, "Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908" in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. 
Read more

16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival to be Online This Year

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival confirmed that this year's festival will be a non-face-to-face film festival.
Read more

K League 1: Busan IPark July Home Games

Busan IPark Haps Staff -
Here is the monthly home schedule for the Busan IPark.
Read more

Busan Destinations: 10 “Untact” Locations Selected by the KTO

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
The Korea Tourism Organization and the Regional Tourism Organization Council selected the nation's '100 Untouched Tourist Destinations' to help citizens travel leisurely and safely.
Read more

America vs. Canada 4th of July/Canada Day Party at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For the fifth consecutive year, HQ Gwangan will be holding a drinking/eating battle between two nations that understand an awful lot about drinking/eating: 'Murica and Canada.
Read more

Changwon Adds Three Additional Cooling Fog Stations This Summer

News Haps Staff -
The city of Changwon will add three additional cooling fog stations this summer to help beat the summer heat.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
83 %
3.6kmh
18 %
Wed
21 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
25 °

Dine & Drink

America vs. Canada 4th of July/Canada Day Party at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For the fifth consecutive year, HQ Gwangan will be holding a drinking/eating battle between two nations that understand an awful lot about drinking/eating: 'Murica and Canada.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Busan Bites: Seven Burger & Pasta Locations Offer Fresh, Delicious Options

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Burger & Pasta has become a staple in local dining culture for offering fresh, delicious affordable western-style meals since 2010. Beginning with a breakfast option...
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea