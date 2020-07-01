Busan Destinations: 10 “Untact” Locations Selected by the KTO

The Korea Tourism Organization and the Regional Tourism Organization Council, which is composed of seven regional tourism organizations (RTO), selected the nation’s ‘100 Untouched Tourist Destinations’ to help citizens travel leisurely and safely.

Each of the recommended local tourist attractions was determined by reviewing the standard requirements such as tourist attractions that are not well-known in the past, individual travel and family-themed tourist destinations, outdoor tourist destinations, and tourist attractions that practice distance travel by limiting the number of visitors.

“Untact” a term coined for non-face-to-face contact.

Busan’s 10 locations include:

Hwangnyeong Mountain

Dadaepo Beach

Amir Park, Yeongdo-gu

Anderson Fairy Tale Village, Gijang-gun

Healing Forest, Gijang-gun

Hoedong Resevoir, Geunjeong-gu

Daejeo Ecological Park, Gangseo-gu

Gudeok Park, Seo-gu

Jangsan Mountain

Peace Park, Nam-gu