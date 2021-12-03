Busan Destinations: 13th Busan Christmas Tree Festival Begins

Image: City of Busan
Get into the holiday spirit this year at the Busan Christmas Tree Festival in Nampo-dong.

Busan’s Jung-gu regional office has said it will start turning on Christmas lights in Gwangbok-ro from tonight.

The 18-meter tall Christmas tree and hanging lights create a festive touch to the street performances and contests.

There are three different zones with lights and also includes a photo zone and more scheduled activities in and around Yongdusan Park.

Event Information

Period: December 4, 2021 – January 9, 2022

Opening Ceremony: Saturday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Around Gwangbok-ro, Yongdusan Park, Jung-gu

