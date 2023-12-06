Busan Destinations: 2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival Begins Tomorrow

Get into the holiday spirit this year at the 2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival in Nampo-dong.

The Jung-gu Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival is set to take place around Gwangbok-ro in Jung-gu from December 8 to January 14, 2024.

The main tree of the festival features responsive illumination technology that changes colors upon touch.

At the entrance of Gwangbok-ro, a light installation representing the “Light Fountain of Liberation,” is being set up.

The lights will be on daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Event Information

Period: December 8 to January 14, 2024

Opening Ceremony: Saturday, December 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Around Gwangbok-ro, Yongdusan Park, Jung-gu