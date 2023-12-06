Image: City of Busan
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: 2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival Begins Tomorrow

By Haps Staff

Get into the holiday spirit this year at the 2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival in Nampo-dong.

The Jung-gu Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival is set to take place around Gwangbok-ro in Jung-gu from December 8 to January 14, 2024.

The main tree of the festival features responsive illumination technology that changes colors upon touch.

At the entrance of Gwangbok-ro, a light installation representing the “Light Fountain of Liberation,” is being set up.

The lights will be on daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Event Information

Period: December 8 to January 14, 2024

Opening Ceremony: Saturday, December 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Around Gwangbok-ro, Yongdusan Park, Jung-gu

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Destinations: Children’s Grand Park Gets in the Holiday Spirit This December

Haeundae Light Festival Gets Underway Tonight

Safety Concerns Rise as Yacht Tours Thrive in Busan

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For December

First Phase of the North Port to be Opened Tomorrow

Haeundae Light Festival to Begin December 2nd

The Latest

문동주가 대한민국의 새로운 야구 스타인 이유

No Damage Reported as Rare Hail Storm Hits Busan

President Yoon Visits Busan, Vows to Turn Busan Into a “Global Hub City”

파크 하얏트 부산 레스토랑 및 라운지, ‘크리스마스 스페셜 메뉴’ 선보여

Gimhae Looking Forward to a Big 2024

Cultural Events to Look Forward to in Jinju This December

Busan
clear sky
10.4 ° C
10.4 °
10.4 °
35 %
2.5kmh
1 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 