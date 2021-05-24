Busan Destinations: 16 Nightview Spots You Don’t Want to Miss

Busan comes alive at night with dazzling lights and the city is hoping to make itself a premiere nighttime destination for travel.

The city of Busan, the Korean Tourism Organization, and the Busan Tourism Organization announced that “Star Sea Busan” will be the new slogan used to help promote night tourism around the city by promoting its top nighttime attractions domestically and internationally.

Know as “Byeol Bada Busan” in Korean, the slogan’s meaning is that the “night view reflected on the sea is as special as the stars shining in the sky”.

It was chosen through a brand survey of 9,600 people during March and April this year.

Busan Night Courses to be promoted

There are 16 night tourist attractions in the city that will be promoted through four themes.

Nighttime cultural spots that will make your heart beat

Four cultural spots were selected for their nighttime beauty, including Gamcheon Culture Village, F1963, Huinnyeoul Culture Village, and the Busan Cinema Center.

Where the past and future coexist

Dongnaeeupseong and Hwangnyeongsan provide picturesque night views of the city, while Amisan Observatory and Songdo Cable Car and Overpass provide panoramic night views of the sea.

A spot where night views and sports harmonize

Experience the beautiful night views of Marine City aboard a yacht, or enjoy the beautiful lights of the Gwangan Bridge from the beach.

You can also paddleboard or kiteboard under the sunset at Dadaepo beach or enjoy a sunset paragliding experience at Bongnae Mountain in Yeongdo.

Sanbok Road — With a city view and ocean view at the same time

Step back in time at Hocheon Village and the Cheonmasan Sky Observatory Deck, or head on over to Ibagu-gil or the Yeongju Sky Snow Observatory for more great night views of the city.