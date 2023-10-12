Image: City of Busan
Busan Destinations: 31st Yeongdo Bridge Festival

The 31st Yeongdo Bridge Festival is set to take place from October 13th to 15th at Amir Park, located next to the National Maritime Museum in Dongsam-dong, and Yeongdodaegyo Bridge.

This year’s festival offers an array of programs catering to both local residents and tourists, embodying the true spirit of a cultural and tourism festival.

In alignment with eco-friendly and low-carbon principles, the 31st Yeongdo Bridge Festival embraces a theme focused on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) by employing biodegradable containers.

On the opening day, October 13th, the festival kicks off with the “Yeongdo Bridge Festival Drawing Contest” for elementary school students in Busan, followed by an opening ceremony, congratulatory performances by guest artists like Hong Gyeong-min and Go Hyeon-joo, and a spectacular maritime fireworks display.

The second day, October 14th, features activities such as the “Yeongdo Bridge!” game, a bridge-based rock-paper-scissors competition, the “Bridge Performance” showcasing local talents, a “Yeongdo Bridge Workshop” led by renowned instructor Choi Tae-seong, and a “Yeongdo Cinema” presenting a family movie experience.

The festival’s highlight occurs on the last day, October 15th, with events like the “Yeongdo Fishing Contest with Dongsam Fishing Village Community” at Hari Port in Yeongdo, a quiz contest named “Challenge!,” “Yeongdo Golden Bell,” a modern twist on a historical bridge meeting, and the “Yeongdo Trot Song King” finals, which determine the national Trot Singer King.

The celebration concludes with a closing ceremony and a congratulatory performance by guest artist Song Ga-in.

