Busan Destinations: 8 Fun and Free Activities to Do Around The City

By Haps Staff

Are you looking to explore Busan on a budget? Here is a list of activities to do in the city that are light on your wallet.

Check out the night views

Gwangan Diamond Bridge may be the most famous place in Busan to check out the views at night, but don’t hold yourself to just seeking out one.

Other great options include Hwangnyeong-san Mountain, the top of Lotte Department Store in Gwangbok-dong, and Busan Tower just to name a few.

Watch free movies

The Busan Cinema Center regularly hosts free movies at its outdoor theaters on Tuesdays through August as well as hosting plenty of film festivals from various countries around the world.

Hit the museums

Great exhibitions of ancient relics and superb art are always on display around the city’s museums.

Visit the APEC House

The famed Nurimaru APEC house was the location for a meeting of world leaders several years ago on Dongbaek Island.

Take a walkabout

Busan has some great little places around the city to take a stroll to learn more about the culture or to experience some serenity from the hustle and bustle of the city. Head on out to Gamcheon Village to check out the art-filled suburb or to Suyoung Riverside Park to take a stroll along the river to Oncheon-jang.

Check out the suicide cliff

Taejongdae Park on Young-do Island is one of Busan’s best parks with magnificent views and fantastic rocky cliffs that show an interesting history of Busan’s past.

Get lost in the park

Busan Citizen’s Park will keep you occupied for hours walking through its maze of trails, which includes over one million trees, an art gallery, and some of the old barracks left over from the former Camp Hialeah.

Be dazzled by the fountains

Dadaepo’s Fountain of Dreams has been wowing its audiences since 2009 with its 60-meter diameter and 55-meter high fountain to a lively music soundtrack, while Songjeong Beach and Busan Station also house fountains for those looking to cool off from the heat.

 

