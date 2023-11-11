Busan Destinations: 8 of the Best Night Activities in the City

The city of Busan had eight activities selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Korea Tourism Organization, as part of the top 100 “Korea Night Destinations” list.

This prestigious recognition positions Busan as a top-tier night tour destination, showcasing eight remarkable locations, which was the most in the nation.

These include the Gwangbok-ro Light Festival at Yongdusan Park with Busan Tower, the Gwangalli M Drone Light Show, the Dadaepo Sunset Fountain, the Moonlight Galmaetgil Walk, the Midnight Dinner Cruise, the Busan Fireworks Festival, the Seomyeon Light Festival with Jeonpo Cafe Street Tour, and the Haeundae Light Festival.

This accolade, part of the nationwide night tour brand “Bam Bam Gok Gok,” reflects Busan’s commitment to promoting night tourism resources and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

The selected locations will be featured in joint promotions in the metropolitan area and on the Korea Tourism Organization website.

Busan stands out not only for its scenic night views but also for offering diverse experiences, from delicious food to engaging activities, ensuring a memorable stay for tourists.