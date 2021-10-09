Image: Geumjeong-gu
Busan Destinations: Autumn Garden at Oncheoncheon Stream

Oncheoncheon Stream in Geumjeong-gu is getting a makeover for autumn.

Geumjeong-gu district announced that it will create an autumn-themed garden along the stream under the theme “Geumjeong dyed in autumn”.

The beautification project will have themed flower beds and sculptures in the area around Bugok-dong, constructed with a total area of 3,600 square meters and a length of 250-meters from the inline skating rink to the basketball courts at a cost of 162 million won.

The district plans to organize the project into four themes — Autumn poems, Autumn wind, Autumn scent, and Autumn memories.

58 flower structures are to be built using 15 types of flowers and over 15,000 plants.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district will limit the number of visitors and an admittance sticker will be given when entering the area.

The project is set to run from October 15 to November 5.

