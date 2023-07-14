Busan Destinations: Beat the Heat This Summer at These Water Play Areas

Despite the heavy rains this summer, those looking for solace from the heat have options to check out around the city.

Here are a few of the most popular if you’re looking to cool down from the heat.

Suyeong-gu Children’s Water Park

The park offers various water play activities, including stomping on water bombs and playing in ankle-deep water.

It attracts around 800 visitors per day and sees a significant increase during the peak swimming season. It is equipped with amusement facilities, convenient amenities, and safety measures.

It’s open from 10 am to 5 pm and closed for an hour at noon. Water play operates for 40 minutes each hour with a 20-minute break.

Gangseo Water Playgrounds

Gangseo-gu offers four free water playgrounds, including Woollim Park Water Playground.

Woollim Park is the largest and most popular, providing various water play tools and resting spaces. There are water play areas are also available in Shinho Park, Jisa Park, and Myeongji-dong Neighborhood Park.

Gangseo-gu water playground opens on the 22nd and operates from 10 am to 5 pm until August 31.

Gijang Water Playgrounds

Gijang-gun offers Witgol Park and Ara Park water playgrounds.

Witgol Park opened in June and provides outdoor water play facilities while Ara Park Water Playground in Ilgwang New Town opened on the 11th, featuring a water playground, pavilion, and outdoor stage.

The Busan National Science Museum’s Water Playground opens on the 21st, combining water play with educational opportunities.

Citizen’s Park Children’s Park Water Playground

Busan Citizens Park is a popular resting place in the city center, offering a water play area for children.

It features a floor fountain operating from May to September and a sand playground alongside the water area. You should bring your own parasol as shade facilities are limited.

The floor fountain operates for 25 minutes every 1 to 2 hours from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm and is closed on Mondays for maintenance.

Kid Kiduk Park in Choeup Children’s Grand Park

Kid Kiduk Park in Choeup Children’s Grand Park also has a water playground, attracting children during summer.

Located inside Seongjigok Reservoir, it opens from 10 am to 5 pm starting on the 22nd.

Visitors can also feed carp in the water source using a vending machine.

Note: Each water playground has specific operating hours, closures, and unique features and may be closed due to inclement weather.