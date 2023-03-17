Busan Destinations: Best Places to See Spring Flowers Around the City

As the weather warms up and flowers are just around the corner, it’s not too early to start preparing for some spring outings with friends, families, or loved ones.

The city of Busan has lots of places to check out the best spring has to offer in the city by recommending 23 great locations to see nature in all its splendor.

Recommended Spots to See Spring Blossoms

1. Cherry blossom tunnel at Maekdo Ecological Park

2. Cherry blossoms at Garak town in Saha-gu

3. Gupo cherry blossom road

4. Yuchae flowers at Samnak Ecological Park

5. Tulip field at Hwamyeong Ecological Park

6. Cherry blossoms deck road at Gegeum

7. Cherry blossoms at Samik Apartment in Dongdaeshin-dong

8. Cherry blossoms at Dongsam seawater riverside road in Yeongdo-gu

9. Double cherry blossoms at Busan Democracy Park

10. Cherry blossoms at Hwamyeong Arboretum

11. Azalea and yuchae flowers at Oncheoncheon Park

12. Cherry blossoms at Oncheoncheon Café Street

13. Cherry blossoms and azaleas at Hwangnyeongsan Mountain

14. Cherry blossoms at Pukyong National University Daeyeon Campus

15. Apricot flowers at Peace Park in Nam-gu

16. Daffodils and yuchae flowers at Oryukdo Sunrise Park

17. Cherry blossom street at Samik Beach Apartment, Namcheon-dong

18. Cherry blossoms at Haeundae Marina Apt.

19. Cherry blossoms at Dalmaji Street in Haeundae

20. Apricot farm at Gijang-gun

21. Cherry blossoms at Haeundae Arboretum

22. Azaleas, cherry blossoms at Sosan Village in Cheolma, Gijang-gun

23. Cherry blossoms on the way to Jangansa Temple (Giryong Village)

