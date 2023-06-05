Busan Destinations: BIE Enquiry Mission Visit Course

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization launched a city tour course named the ‘BIE Enquiry Mission Visit Course.’

The tour itineraries are based on Busan’s attractions that were visited by the BIE delegation during their World Expo 2030 on-site inspection visit in April.

The two-day course covers the Busan North Port, Eulsukdo Island and Gwangalli Beach, among other places.

It includes the seven bridges along the coast and various content, including a drone show every Saturday at Gwangalli Beach.

BIE Enquiry Mission Visit Course

Day 1 (Sustainable living with Nature)

Busan Station → Busan North Port → Gangseo Sinho Park → Eulsukdo → Dadaepo → Songdo Beach

Day 2 (Platform for Caring & Sharing)

Songdo Beach → Busanhangdaegyo Bridge → UN Memorial Cemetery → Gwangandaegyo Bridge → Busan Cinema Center → Gwangalli

Busan North Port is the proposed main venue of the 2030 World Expo. A waterfront park has been established for the public at Busan North Port. The Day 1 course focuses on Busan’s unique eco-friendly attractions, including the foreshore experience at Sinho Park in Gangseo-gu, Eulsukdo, Dadaepo, and Songdo Beach.

The Day 2 course includes the United Nations Memorial Cemetery, a burial ground for U.N. Command service members killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, to reflect on the meaning of realizing world peace through the Expo. The Busan Cinema Center, located in Haeundae-gu, is the official, exclusive venue of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), where its opening and closing ceremonies occur.

Visitors can enjoy seaside restaurants and cafes in the Gwangalli beach area with a beautiful night view of Gwangandaegyo Bridge.

The city hopes to raise support for the 2030 Busan Expo through the tour.

For more information about the tour course, go to visitbusan.net (www.visitbusan.net).

Busan Tourism Organization Facebook www.facebook.com/visitbusan.en