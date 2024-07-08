Image: Let's Run Busan Gyeongnam website screenshot
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Blooming Water Festival at Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam

By Haps Staff

Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam is holding the Blooming Water Festival, a summer event that runs through August 25.

This outdoor water festival offers something for everyone, featuring seven water slides, including a 25-meter air slide and a tube pool perfect for swimming.

Guests can cool off from the heat with activities like water guns, and a floor fountain, while enjoying various performances.

Food trucks will cater to hungry visitors, while children can experience horseback riding and participate in water play equipment giveaways.

Event Information

Main Attractions: Outdoor water pool, 7 water slides (including a 25m air slide)

Additional Activities: Water gun play, performances, food trucks, floor fountains, children’s horseback riding experience, and more.

Date: Through August 25, 2024

Location: Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam Racecourse Park, 929 Garak-daero, Gangseo-gu, Busan

Tickets:

Morning Tickets: 10 a.m. – 1:50 p.m. — 5,000 won

Afternoon Tickets: 2 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. — 5,000 won

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Destinations: 8 Fun and Free Activities to Do Around The City

Panda Fu Bao Family Character Zone to Debut at Gwangalli Beach

Yeongdo Hydrangea Flower Culture Festival Canceled This Year

Busan Destinations: Four Must-Visit Places to See this Summer

What to Expect at Local Beaches This Summer

Busan Destinations: Barefoot Trails Popping Up Around the City

The Latest

2024 Busan Mobility Show Attracts 610,000 Visitors

Eat Like a Local: Have a Nice Chat with Cute Drinks and Desserts at Snoopy Place Busan

2024 Busan International Rock Festival Unveils Second Lineup

Hadong’s Innovative Festivals Receive Enthusiastic Response

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Temporarily Closed Until August 9

Sangju Eunmosae Beach Officially Opens for Summer Season

Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
89 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Mon
26 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 