Busan Destinations: Blooming Water Festival at Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam

Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam is holding the Blooming Water Festival, a summer event that runs through August 25.

This outdoor water festival offers something for everyone, featuring seven water slides, including a 25-meter air slide and a tube pool perfect for swimming.

Guests can cool off from the heat with activities like water guns, and a floor fountain, while enjoying various performances.

Food trucks will cater to hungry visitors, while children can experience horseback riding and participate in water play equipment giveaways.

Event Information

Main Attractions: Outdoor water pool, 7 water slides (including a 25m air slide)

Additional Activities: Water gun play, performances, food trucks, floor fountains, children’s horseback riding experience, and more.

Date: Through August 25, 2024

Location: Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam Racecourse Park, 929 Garak-daero, Gangseo-gu, Busan

Tickets:

Morning Tickets: 10 a.m. – 1:50 p.m. — 5,000 won

Afternoon Tickets: 2 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. — 5,000 won