Busan Destinations: Blooming Water Festival at Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam

Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam is holding the Blooming Water Festival, a summer event that runs through August 25.
This outdoor water festival offers something for everyone, featuring seven water slides, including a 25-meter air slide and a tube pool perfect for swimming.
Guests can cool off from the heat with activities like water guns, and a floor fountain, while enjoying various performances.
Food trucks will cater to hungry visitors, while children can experience horseback riding and participate in water play equipment giveaways.
Event Information
Main Attractions: Outdoor water pool, 7 water slides (including a 25m air slide)
Additional Activities: Water gun play, performances, food trucks, floor fountains, children’s horseback riding experience, and more.
Date: Through August 25, 2024
Location: Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam Racecourse Park, 929 Garak-daero, Gangseo-gu, Busan
Tickets:
Morning Tickets: 10 a.m. – 1:50 p.m. — 5,000 won
Afternoon Tickets: 2 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. — 5,000 won