Busan Destinations: Boogi X Pinkfong Baby Shark Photo Zone

The city of Busan has unveiled a new photo zone called “Boogie X Pinkfong Baby Shark” on the pristine sands of Haeundae Beach.

This initiative is part of the “Panorama Haeundae Service,” a unique photography service that captures both the breathtaking landscape and people in a single shot, giving the impression of a drone-captured image.

Boogi, the beloved Busan seagull, and Baby Shark, Korea’s iconic intellectual property (IP) and the 5th public relations ambassador for the Busan World Expo 2030, come together in the form of a sculpture.

Originally installed at Gimhae Airport’s international departure hall in March, the sculpture was later relocated to Haeundae Beach in June to promote the upcoming Busan World Expo 2030, a significant tourist attraction.

To utilize the “Panorama Haeundae Service,” visitors can scan a QR code at the photo zone located on the sandy beach near the Haeundae Beach Tourist Information Center.

By pressing the capture button, two high-definition cameras positioned on the roof of the tourist information center, approximately 100 meters away, capture images of tourists and the stunning Haeundae scenery. These images are then sent via email or smartphone.

This service offers a distinct advantage by providing an optimal viewing angle that captures both the subject and the foreground simultaneously, surpassing the limitations of traditional smartphone or selfie stick photography at tourist spots.