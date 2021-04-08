OutdoorsAttractionsTravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Busan Children’s Grand Park

Dynamic Busan Staff

Busan Children’s Grand Park is the most popular destination for picnics for elementary school students in Busan. No surprise, considering its name.

The park is built along the Baegyangsan Mountain slope, which further affords the place some stunning views. Coupled with well-maintained walking trails, Busan Children’s Grand Park attracts many more than just kids. Visitors can also check out the Seongjigok Reservoir, an ecological experiential center and forest trails inside of the park.

In particular, the retinispora forest is a must-visit destination. This area is packed with retinisporas, an East Asian variety of ornamental dwarf shrubs. Retinispora trees produce large amounts of phytoncide, which results in a pleasant scent and clean, fresh air for visitors.

How to get there: Seomyeon Station (Metro lines 1 and 2), exit 13. Walk straight toward Bujeon Market for about five minutes. Take bus 54, 81 or 133 and get off at Busan Children’s Grand Park stop. Or, Centum City Station (Metro line 2), exit 2. Take bus 63 and get off at Busan Children’s Grand Park stop.

 

Dynamic Busan Staffhttp://dynamic.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

