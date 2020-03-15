TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Busan Cinema Center

Dynamic Busan Staff

Across the street from the Shinsegae Centum City Mall is Busan’s pride and joy: the Busan Cinema Center.

The primary site of the annual Busan International Film Festival, it is the holder of the second Guinness World Record, due to it supporting the world’s longest cantilever roof. The roof is also shaped like a wave and is supported by a single pillar.

During times of extreme weather, such as typhoons, the roof has the ability to further stabilize itself by temporarily raising another beam on the opposite side of the first one.

Image: Busan City

The Cinema Center consists of Cine Mountain, a nine-story hall containing movie theatres, as well as BIFF Hill, which is a multi-purpose facility complete with conference rooms.

Beside and surrounding these impressive facilities lie a large array of offices and media centers, such as the Cultural Contents Complex, BeFM Radio, KNN Tower, Sohyang Theater and Dongseo University’s Centum City campus.

Throughout the years, Centum City has come a long way, but changes and growth continue to occur.

The construction of the Korean Film Council building is underway, and a plan to expand Centum City in other ways has been announced.

Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

