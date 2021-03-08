Image: Busan Tourism Organization
Large Moon and Rabbit Lights Photo Zone Reopens at Yongdusan Park

Haps Staff

The large moon and rabbit lights photo zone at Yongdusan Park in Jung-gu installed by the Busan Tourism Organization and the Korea Tourism Organization’s Busan-Ulsan branch has reopened.

Under the theme “Everyday Space Impressive Project”, the installation will last until May 2nd

The lights were installed to bring happiness to citizens and tourists suffering from the “Corona blues”.

People who wish to take photos at the new zone and follow quarantine regulations can do so from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The installation had been closed for months due to COVID-19 measures.

