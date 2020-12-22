Check Out the Large Moon and Rabbit Lights Photo Zone at Yongdusan Park

The Busan Tourism Organization and the Korea Tourism Organization’s Busan-Ulsan branch have installed a large moon and rabbit lights photo zone at Yongdusan Park in Jung-gu.

Under the theme “Everyday Space Impressive Project”, the installation will last until the end of February.

The lights were installed to bring happiness to citizens and tourists suffering from the “Corona blues”.

People who wish to take photos at the new zone and follow quarantine regulations can do so from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.