Image: Busan Tourism Organization
Lifestyle

Check Out the Large Moon and Rabbit Lights Photo Zone at Yongdusan Park

Haps Staff

The Busan Tourism Organization and the Korea Tourism Organization’s Busan-Ulsan branch have installed a large moon and rabbit lights photo zone at Yongdusan Park in Jung-gu.

Under the theme “Everyday Space Impressive Project”, the installation will last until the end of February.

The lights were installed to bring happiness to citizens and tourists suffering from the “Corona blues”.

People who wish to take photos at the new zone and follow quarantine regulations can do so from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Spotify to Launch Service in Korea From Next Year

Haps Staff -
Spotify has announced that it will launch service in Korea from the first half of 2021.
Read more
Lifestyle

C AllStar Hosts Asia’s First Virtual Minecraft Concert

Haps Staff -
With the support of Microsoft and Cyberport, Hong Kong digital entertainment company Kre8Lab launched "The Show Must Go On", a brand-new interactive concept that brings virtual entertainment experiences to the public.
Read more
Business Spotlight

New Mobile Banking App Simplifies Overseas Money Transfers

Haps Staff -
Hana Bank has stepped up its mobile banking for foreigners by launching a smartphone-based platform that enables domestic and overseas money transfers with fewer steps than ever.
Read more
Lifestyle

What Level 2.5 Social Distancing Means in Busan

Haps Staff -
The social distancing guidance level will be raised to Level 2.5 and include additional enhanced quarantine measures for the Busan area starting Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 00:00 until Monday, December 28, 2020.
Read more
Lifestyle

ECCK Busan Retro Christmas Party Canceled

Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea's Busan Retro Party scheduled for this Friday evening has been canceled.
Read more
Lifestyle

What Level 2 Social Distancing Means in Busan

Busan City News -
The City of Busan will apply social distancing guidelines and measures that correspond to the Level 2 national guidelines starting on November 27, 2020, 00:00 until further notice.
Read more

The Latest

New Dining Regulations Set for Christmas Eve to January 3

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued new guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

사진을 통해 바라보는 극지의 생생한 모습

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 해양자연사박물관은 12월 22일부터 내년 2월 14일까지 55일간, 부산어촌민속관(북구 화명동 소재) 2층 기획전시실에서 2020년 5번째 특별전 「극지 사진 전시회」를 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Check Out the Large Moon and Rabbit Lights Photo Zone at Yongdusan Park

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The Busan Tourism Organization and the Korea Tourism Organization's Busan-Ulsan branch have installed a large moon and rabbit lights photo zone at Yongdusan Park in Jung-gu.
Read more

Major Tourist Destinations Around Korea to be Closed Until January 3

Travel Haps Staff -
Major tourist sites around the nation will close until the 3rd of January next year in order to help prevent crowds from gathering and possibly spreading coronavirus.
Read more

COVID-19 Update: December 23

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan added 21 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 1,553. 
Read more

Winter Sports Facilities to Close Until January 3

Sports News Haps Staff -
Ski resorts around the nation will close from Christmas Eve to January 3rd in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
-3 ° C
-3 °
-3 °
79 %
2.1kmh
21 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
8 °

Dine & Drink

New Dining Regulations Set for Christmas Eve to January 3

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued new guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul Presents Key Trend ’SMILE’ for 2021 Coffee Market

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Asia’s largest coffee exhibition, Cafe Show Seoul, which occurred from November 4 to November 7, 2020 at COEX in Seoul, selected and announced the market key word for 2021 as “S.M.I.L.E,” which means to encourage that difficulties and struggles faced by the pandemic in 2020 will be overcome in the post-COVID-19 era.
Read more

HQ Offering a Christmas Day Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a special meal this Christmas Day for those looking to enjoy a home-cooked meal.
Read more

Seaman’s Club Offering Limited Seating Christmas Dinner

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Seaman's Club is offering a limited seating Christmas dinner this year, as well as a turkey takeout.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 