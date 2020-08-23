Busan Destinations: Cheonmasan Mountain Observatory

Cheonmasan Mountain is located near Amnam-dong at an altitude of 324 meters.

The park and observatory, built on the summit of Cheonmasan Mountain, offers a great place to feel one with the sky and to see much of Busan, especially at night.

Besides the stunning views, dozens of artworks can be enjoyed as well as public sports facilities.

How to get there: Jagalchi Station (Metro line 1), exit 5. Take bus 134 and get off at Daewonsa Temple. Go up the stairs to the observatory, about five to 10 minutes.