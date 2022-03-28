Busan Destinations: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Around the City

This week saw the return of the popular cherry blossoms in Busan as they came into full bloom on the 26th.

As all festivals have been canceled this year, Busan citizens have taken to the streets around the popular viewing areas around the city including Gwangalli and Oncheonjeong but at a fraction of the usual large crowds due to coronavirus measures.

Here are some photos and a video of the cherry blossoms blooming around parts of the city.

Gwangalli



Haeundae

Millak-dong

Video

Read More