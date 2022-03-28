TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Around the City

Haps Staff

This week saw the return of the popular cherry blossoms in Busan as they came into full bloom on the 26th.

As all festivals have been canceled this year, Busan citizens have taken to the streets around the popular viewing areas around the city including Gwangalli and Oncheonjeong but at a fraction of the usual large crowds due to coronavirus measures.

Here are some photos and a video of the cherry blossoms blooming around parts of the city.

Gwangalli

Haeundae

Millak-dong

Video

Read More

Busan Destinations: Great Places to Check Out the Cherry Blossoms

2022 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

