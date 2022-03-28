Busan Destinations: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Around the City

This week saw the return of the popular cherry blossoms in Busan as they came into full bloom on the 26th.
As all festivals have been canceled this year, Busan citizens have taken to the streets around the popular viewing areas around the city including Gwangalli and Oncheonjeong but at a fraction of the usual large crowds due to coronavirus measures.
Here are some photos and a video of the cherry blossoms blooming around parts of the city.
Haeundae
Millak-dong
Video
Read More
Busan Destinations: Great Places to Check Out the Cherry Blossoms