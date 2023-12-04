Image: Busan Facilities Corporation
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Children’s Grand Park Gets in the Holiday Spirit This December

By Haps Staff

A unique light festival for citizens is underway at Busan Children’s Grand Park.

The ‘Starlight 2023 Bling Bling Santa Village’ will run until January 31 of next year, transforming the entrance to Busan Children’s Grand Park into a magical spectacle.

Themed ‘Snowland under the Starlight’ for the Christmas season, the 2023 Bling Bling Santa Village boasts four enchanting themes: ‘Santa House,’ ‘Snow Flower Garden,’ ‘Starlight Road,’ and ‘Christmas Photo Zone.’

The park will come alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology.

A standout feature is the return of ‘Snow Time,’ a popular attraction from last year, providing a taste of snow in Busan. It runs for 10 minutes every hour at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends throughout December.

Busan Facilities Corporation is collaborating with local organizations to present a range of cultural programs during the Christmas period on December 24 to December 25.

Activities include Christmas carols by local children, singers accompanied by saxophone players, juggling performances, a dawn hunt for gifts left by Santa Claus, and opportunities for families to create their own Christmas scenes.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Haeundae Light Festival Gets Underway Tonight

Safety Concerns Rise as Yacht Tours Thrive in Busan

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For December

First Phase of the North Port to be Opened Tomorrow

Haeundae Light Festival to Begin December 2nd

Busan Destinations: 8 of the Best Night Activities in the City

The Latest

Busan Looks to Expand Economic Ties and Cultural Bonds with Beijing and Shanghai

Wednesday Performances of Korean Traditional Music & Dance Return

Musinsa Standard Expected to Open in Seomyeon

“The Little Singers of Paris” to Perform in Sacheon December 21

Thousands of Rooks Reappear at the Taehwa River in Ulsan

McDonald’s Korea Bring Back Two Chili Burgers for Christmas

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
70 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 