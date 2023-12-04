Busan Destinations: Children’s Grand Park Gets in the Holiday Spirit This December

A unique light festival for citizens is underway at Busan Children’s Grand Park.

The ‘Starlight 2023 Bling Bling Santa Village’ will run until January 31 of next year, transforming the entrance to Busan Children’s Grand Park into a magical spectacle.

Themed ‘Snowland under the Starlight’ for the Christmas season, the 2023 Bling Bling Santa Village boasts four enchanting themes: ‘Santa House,’ ‘Snow Flower Garden,’ ‘Starlight Road,’ and ‘Christmas Photo Zone.’

The park will come alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology.

A standout feature is the return of ‘Snow Time,’ a popular attraction from last year, providing a taste of snow in Busan. It runs for 10 minutes every hour at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends throughout December.

Busan Facilities Corporation is collaborating with local organizations to present a range of cultural programs during the Christmas period on December 24 to December 25.

Activities include Christmas carols by local children, singers accompanied by saxophone players, juggling performances, a dawn hunt for gifts left by Santa Claus, and opportunities for families to create their own Christmas scenes.