Image: Busan Facilities Corporation
Busan Destinations: Children’s Grand Park Gets in the Holiday Spirit This December

Haps Staff

A unique light festival for citizens will be held at Busan Children’s Grand Park beginning today.

The Busan Facilities Corporation announced that it will create and operate a ‘Bling-Bling Santa Village with light and memories’ at Children’s Grand Park from the 6th.

Children’s Grand Park operates ‘Snow Time’ for 10 minutes every hour from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, where you can meet moving snow by applying laser project technology to give citizens memories and romance ahead of Christmas.

A photo zone and a walking trail were prepared to add to the sights. The event continues through the end of the year.

In addition, for two days on the 24th and 25th, the Christmas holiday, the corporation will hold various events such as juggling and Busan teachers’ choir performances, saxophone performances, and a tall clown balloon event at Children’s Grand Park in collaboration with the Busan Children’s Creativity Education Center and the Busan Student Education and Culture Center.

