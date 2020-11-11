TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Chooksung Cathedral

Haps Staff

Located in Gijang amongst the blue seas and coastal rocks, this building stands out amongst the coastal fishing village nearby.

Though it is actually not a religious facility, this cathedral was used as the filming set for the popular Korean drama ‘Dream’ in 2009 which starred Ju Jin-mo, Kim Bum and Son Dam-bi.

It has become a popular photography site for couples and weddings due to its unique location though the structure has raised controversy over the years as being ‘illegal’ by locals.

To get there: Take bus 1003 to Gijang Simya by the Gijang Catholic Church and transfer to local bus 6 to the end of the line. It may be easier to take a taxi and say “죽성성당드림세트장”

