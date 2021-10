Enjoy an afternoon stroll at UN Peace Park’s chrysanthemum exhibitions which is currently underway which feature thousands of flowers on display around the grounds.

12th Chrysanthemum Exhibition

Located next to the UN Memorial Cemetery, Peace Park is hosting its 8th Chrysanthemum Festival. Admission to the park is free and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Period: Through November 7

Venue: Peace Park, Nam-gu