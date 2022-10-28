TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Chrysanthemum Garden at Gwangalli Beach

Haps Staff

Around 1.5 million chrysanthemums are on display to make a beautiful autumn garden at the plaza of Millak Beach Park in Gwangalli.

It will remain on display until November 13.

