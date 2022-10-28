TravelLocal Destinations Busan Destinations: Chrysanthemum Garden at Gwangalli Beach Haps Staff October 29, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Around 1.5 million chrysanthemums are on display to make a beautiful autumn garden at the plaza of Millak Beach Park in Gwangalli. It will remain on display until November 13. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Korea Destinations: Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival Busan Destinations: Chrysanthemum Exhibition at UN Peace Park BTO Opens New Busan City Bus Tour Route in West Busan Busan Destinations: Jagalchi Festival Begins Thursday Busan Destinations: Walk Amongst the Beautiful Cosmos and Pink Muhly Grass at Nakdong Ecological Park 20 Events to Look Forward To This October in Busan The Latest MLB World Tour Busan Games Canceled Passenger Ships Can Now Travel Between Korea and Japan Busan Makes National Geographic’s “Top Destinations for 2023” List Busan Alleyway Festival on Jeonpo Gonggu-gil in Busanjin-gu To Run This Weekend What’s On in Busan This Weekend 부산․전남 전통시장이 한자리에, “영호남 우수시장 박람회” 개최 Busan broken clouds enter location 17.4 ° C 17.4 ° 17.4 ° 62 % 5.9kmh 74 % Sat 19 ° Sun 17 ° Mon 18 ° Tue 19 ° Wed 19 ° Dine & Drink ‘2022 Ulsan Gourmet Feast’ Takes Place This Weekend 2022 HAPS Halloween Guide Burger King Holding 4,500 won Premium Whopper Special Eat Like a Local: Kaisi Sou Sou, a Japanese Treat in Seomyeon Travel Travel Busan Makes National Geographic’s “Top Destinations for 2023” List Local Destinations Korea Destinations: Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Gapyeong Kids Pool Villa in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi-do Local Destinations Busan Destinations: Chrysanthemum Exhibition at UN Peace Park