Busan Destinations: Citizens Park Lit Up For The Holidays Until February 6

Busan Citizens Park will be illuminated with lights at night until February 6.

Visitors can find many unique photo spots installed at the park.

Festival contents include a light sculpture installation and lighting ceremony, and Korean traditional music performances.

Four unique sections are built along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate, including themes of light, forest, ocean, and together.

Quarantine measures will be enforced with masks and social distancing required.

Busan Citizens Park

Opening Hours: 5:00 – 24:00

Lighting Show: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: 73, Simingongwon-ro, Busanjin-gu, Busan

How to get there: Bujeong Station (Donghae line), exit 2 or Bujeon Station (Metro Line 1), exit 5 or exit 7. Walk about 5 to 10 minutes to the park.

