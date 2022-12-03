Busan Destinations: Citizens Park Lit Up For The Holidays

The ‘3rd Busan Hope Dream Light Festival’ will be held for three months from the 5th to February next year.

This event, held in conjunction with Busanjin-gu and the Busan National Gugak Center, presents various contents in accordance with six themes, including Starlight Road, Snow Snow Road, Constellation Road, Hope Road, and Sowon Road, all around Busan Citizens Park.

Festival contents include a light sculpture installation and lighting ceremony, and Korean traditional music performances.

Six unique sections are built along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate, including themes of light, forest, ocean, and together.

Busan Citizens Park

Opening Hours: 5:00 – 24:00

Lighting Show: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Period: Through February 2023

Address: 73, Simingongwon-ro, Busanjin-gu, Busan

How to get there: Bujeong Station (Donghae line), exit 2 or Bujeon Station (Metro Line 1), exit 5 or exit 7. Walk about 5 to 10 minutes to the park.