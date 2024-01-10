Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Citizen’s Park Lit Up Until February 25th

By Haps Staff

Busan Citizen’s Park is being illuminated with lights at night until February 25th.

Visitors can find many unique photo spots installed at the park.

360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone.
Busan Citizens Park

Period: Through February 25, 2024, 17:30-23:30

Venue: Around the Winter Pond in Busan Citizens Park

Address: 73, Simingongwon-ro, Busanjin-gu, Busan

How to get there: Bujeong Station (Donghae line), exit 2 or Bujeon Station (Metro Line 1), exit 5 or exit 7. Walk about 5 to 10 minutes to the park.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Destinations: Club D Oasis Named First ‘National Health Hot Springs’ in Busan

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For January

Busan Destinations: Yongdusan Media Park Opens

New Year’s Drone Show Rescheduled For Tonight at 7 p.m. After Last Night’s Last Minute Cancelation

Best Places to Watch the First 2024 Sunrise in Busan

Busan Welcomes 2024 with Grand “Civil Bell Ringing” Event on New Year’s Eve

The Latest

12 Busan Companies Join CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Temporarily Closed Until January 22

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today

Sign Up Now For Haps-ECCK-Gorilla Informal Networking Night February 2nd

Busan Announces New Changes for the Dongbaekjeon Currency

Circle Chart Music Awards

Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
75 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 