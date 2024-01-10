Busan Destinations: Citizen’s Park Lit Up Until February 25th

Busan Citizen’s Park is being illuminated with lights at night until February 25th.

Visitors can find many unique photo spots installed at the park.

360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone.

Busan Citizens Park

Period: Through February 25, 2024, 17:30-23:30

Venue: Around the Winter Pond in Busan Citizens Park

Address: 73, Simingongwon-ro, Busanjin-gu, Busan

How to get there: Bujeong Station (Donghae line), exit 2 or Bujeon Station (Metro Line 1), exit 5 or exit 7. Walk about 5 to 10 minutes to the park.