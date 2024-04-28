Busan Destinations: Club D Oasis Chosen as 2024 Excellent Wellness Destination

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization have named Club D Oasis as one of the top-rated wellness destinations for the year 2024.

Out of a total of 77 chosen sites nationwide, Busan boasts two exceptional wellness destinations, including Spa Land Centum City.

However, Club D Oasis stands out as the city’s first choice for wellness tourism, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and recognized as Busan’s premier public health hot spring venue.

Focused on the theme of ‘beauty/spa,’ it has received tailored consulting and marketing support from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization for the past two years.

With its previous accolade as the city’s inaugural wellness destination and recognition as a qualified wellness hub, ‘Club Dioasis’ is poised to elevate Busan’s profile as a top-tier wellness destination.

By leveraging its abundant tourist resources and enhancing infrastructure around Haeundae, ‘Club Dioasis’ aims to become a beacon of high-quality wellness, offering visitors an unparalleled experience of rejuvenation and relaxation.