Image: City of Busan
Busan Destinations: Club D Oasis Named First ‘National Health Hot Springs’ in Busan

By Haps Staff

Haeundae’s ‘Club D Oasis’ hot spring facility has been designated as the first ‘National Health Hot Springs’ in Busan, receiving approval from the Ministry of Public Administration and Security in December last year.

The appointment is expected to bring about a synergistic impact on the tourism resources in the vicinity of Haeundae.

Boyang Hot Springs, renowned for its exceptional water temperature and ingredients conducive to health and well-being, has been officially acknowledged as a spa that promotes physical and mental recovery.

To receive this designation, hot springs must meet stringent criteria, including a water temperature of 35℃ or higher, beneficial ingredients or dissolved substances such as sulfur and carbonic acid exceeding 25℃, and a minimum concentration of 1,000㎎/ℓ. The facility must also adhere to strict standards set by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security.

Haps Staff
Busan Announces New Changes for the Dongbaekjeon Currency

Circle Chart Music Awards

Number of 5-Star Hotels in Busan Rising

해운대 온천시설, 부산 최초 국민보양온천으로 지정!

What’s On Offer At Gimhae International Airport Before You Depart

Jinju to Construct 63 New Park Golf Holes

