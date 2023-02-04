Busan Destinations: Create a Precious Memory With “Panorama Haeundae Service”

The ‘Panorama Haeundae Service’, which takes pictures of landscapes and people at the same time as if they were taken with a drone, is being offered at Haeundae Beach.

The Panorama service can be used by scanning the QR code with a smartphone at the photo zone on the sandy beach in front of the Haeundae Beach Tourist Information Center.

If you press the shoot button, two high-definition cameras installed on the roof of the tourist information center about 100 meters away will take pictures of tourists and Haeundae and send them to you via email or smartphone.

It has the advantage of being able to capture the subject and the foreground at the same time with the optimal angle of view, breaking away from the limitations of the existing method of taking pictures with a smartphone or selfie stick at tourist attractions.

The city plans to produce a reel video that shows how to use the panoramic Haeundae service in conjunction with social network (SNS) influencers and post it on the YouTube and TikTok Visit Busan channels.

In addition, a giveaway quiz event commemorating the service operation will be held from February 8th to February 28th through the Busan City Tourism Portal.

Haeundae-gu, the jurisdiction, will also hold a giveaway event. If you take a picture of Panorama Haeundae Road, post it on your personal Instagram with a hashtag, and write a comment on the Haeundae-gu official Instagram event page, 10 people will be given a prize every month through a lottery.