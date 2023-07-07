Busan Destinations: Current Summer Schedule For Haeundae Square Water Fountain Show

Haeundae Square’s Water Fountain Show has returned with a change in operating hours this year.

Gunam-ro Haeundae Square

Gunam-ro is a 490-meter long and 30-meter wide four-lane road between Haeundae metro station and Haeundae Beach. Haeundae-gu has transformed Gunam-ro into a cultural square for street performances and a regular art market.

A 13-meter wide middle lane of Gunam-ro is a car-free zone and has three busking areas -– two music zones and one performance zone. It is officially named “Haeundae Square.”

It is closed on Mondays due to maintenance and operating hours may change depending on weather conditions.

Current Schedule

July

Music Fountain Show — 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. (20 minutes)

Media Fountain Show — 8:20 p.m. (12 minutes)

Experience Fountain – 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:20 p.m.

August

Music Fountain Show — 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. (20 minutes)

Media Fountain Show — 8:20 p.m. (12 minutes)

Experience Fountain – 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:20 p.m.

Times and schedules may change without notice.