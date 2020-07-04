TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Current Schedule For Haeundae Square Water Fountain Show

Haps Staff

Haeundae Square’s Water Fountain Show has returned with a change in operating hours this year.

The fountains were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

Gunam-ro Haeundae Square

Gunam-ro is a 490-meter long and 30-meter wide four-lane road between Haeundae metro station and Haeundae Beach. Haeundae-gu has transformed Gunam-ro into a cultural square for street performances and a regular art market. A 13-meter wide middle lane of Gunam-ro is a car-free zone and has three busking areas -– two music zones and one performance zone. It is officially named “Haeundae Square.”

Current Schedule

Month

Music Fountain Show

(20 minutes)

Experience Fountain

(20 minutes)

Media Fountain Show

(12 minutes)

Interactive

(15 minutes)

June

14:00

19:30

21:00

Temporarily Suspended

Friday, Saturday

20:20

July/August

14:00

19:30

21:00

Friday, Saturday

20:20

September

14:00

19:30

21:00

Friday, Saturday

20:20

October

14:00

19:30

Friday, Saturday

20:20

20:35

November/December

19:30

20:30

21:30

 


Haps Staff


