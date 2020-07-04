Busan Destinations: Current Schedule For Haeundae Square Water Fountain Show

Haeundae Square’s Water Fountain Show has returned with a change in operating hours this year.
The fountains were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.
Gunam-ro Haeundae Square
Gunam-ro is a 490-meter long and 30-meter wide four-lane road between Haeundae metro station and Haeundae Beach. Haeundae-gu has transformed Gunam-ro into a cultural square for street performances and a regular art market. A 13-meter wide middle lane of Gunam-ro is a car-free zone and has three busking areas -– two music zones and one performance zone. It is officially named “Haeundae Square.”
Current Schedule
|
Month
|
Music Fountain Show
(20 minutes)
|
Experience Fountain
(20 minutes)
|
Media Fountain Show
(12 minutes)
|
Interactive
(15 minutes)
|
June
|
14:00
19:30
21:00
|
Temporarily Suspended
|
Friday, Saturday
20:20
|
–
|
July/August
|
14:00
19:30
21:00
|
Friday, Saturday
20:20
|
–
|
September
|
14:00
19:30
21:00
|
Friday, Saturday
20:20
|
–
|
October
|
14:00
19:30
|
Friday, Saturday
20:20
|
20:35
|
November/December
|
|
|
|
19:30
20:30
21:30