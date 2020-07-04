Busan Destinations: Current Schedule For Haeundae Square Water Fountain Show

Haeundae Square’s Water Fountain Show has returned with a change in operating hours this year.

The fountains were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

Gunam-ro Haeundae Square

Gunam-ro is a 490-meter long and 30-meter wide four-lane road between Haeundae metro station and Haeundae Beach. Haeundae-gu has transformed Gunam-ro into a cultural square for street performances and a regular art market. A 13-meter wide middle lane of Gunam-ro is a car-free zone and has three busking areas -– two music zones and one performance zone. It is officially named “Haeundae Square.”

Current Schedule