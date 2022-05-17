TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Operating Schedule

The Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams is back for another year of exciting water shows.

From Tuesday to Sunday every week during the operational period, visitors can enjoy playing in the fountain and also night music fountain shows.

The fountain will be closed on Mondays.

The music selection for the night shows will consist of hundreds of songs ranging from 5 genres including classical and pop.

Among the selected songs are those for special anniversaries, wedding proposals and birthdays, and popular music among foreign tourists and multicultural families.

The first portion of the Sunset Fountain, the world’s largest ground fountain, was opened in 2009 and attracts more than 1 million visitors every year.

Image: City of Busan

The current operating schedule is:

May to August: 8:00 pm – 8:30 pm weekdays, 8:00 pm – 8:30 pm and 9:00 – 9:20 weekends and public holidays

September to October: 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm, 7:30 – 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm – 8:50 pm weekends and public holidays

Closed on Mondays for regular inspection

